© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Assembléon to begin to use the Kulicke & Soffa name

The Assembléon branded equipment and solutions will begin to use the Kulicke & Soffa name as of October 1.

Assembléon was acquired by K&S January 2015 and has extended the Company's equipment solutions within its advanced packaging portfolio. Existing product names and the Assembléon B.V. legal entity will remain intact.



Tong Liang Cheam, Kulicke & Soffa's Vice President of the Advanced Packaging Business Line and Corporate Strategy, said, "The K&S vision is to be the leading technology and service provider of advanced interconnect solutions. Bringing Assembléon into the K&S family strengthens our overall offerings and technological competencies and confirms our commitment to both the sizeable advanced SMT and the emerging advanced packaging markets."



In alignment with the name change the former headquarters of Assembléon B.V., will be relocating to a new K&S facility located in nearby Eindhoven.