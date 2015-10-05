© stokkete dreamstime.com

Flex opens new medical manufacturing facility in Mexico

Flex – formerly Flextronics – has opened its new medical device manufacturing facility and Center of Excellence in Tijuana, Mexico, dedicated to the development and manufacturing of medical devices.

The new Flex medical facility will serve as the showcase location for Flex medical operations, employing 2'400 workers and spanning over 530'000 square feet.



"Tijuana is an ideal location for our medical Center of Excellence as it has a highly trained local workforce, strong local universities and a geographic location that makes it highly accessible and convenient for our customers," said Javier Gonzales, Flex Vice President of Operations and General Manager in Tijuana. "Our operations provide a wide array of design through manufacturing capabilities and a management team that has guided countless customers through the stringent regulatory and compliance environment."



Flex's facility is dedicated exclusively to medical device manufacturing. The facility includes over 120'000 square feet of class 7 and class 8 level clean room space, with plans for additional expansion.