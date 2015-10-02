© joingate dreamstime.com

Q.P.I. has been acquired by Fineline

Q.P.I. Group Holding B.V. has been acquired by PCB supplier Fineline Global as of 1st October 2015.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Fineline's presence in the Benelux and Central Europe. It will enhance its capabilities in design, delivery of prototypes and high level engineering and technological support.



Arjan Warnaar, the current CEO and principal of the QPI Group will lead the integration process and will continue the overall management of the Q.P.I. Group as the group CEO. The company will continue to do business under its current name - Q.P.I. Group B.V.



“The Q.P.I. Group has an aggressive growth strategy and to realize its ambitions it needs a strong partner. With Fineline as our partner we can make use of several high-quality production lines and excellent support, both in logistics and in quality. Q.P.I. brings to the table not only specific knowledge of flex-rigid and special PCB constructions, but also a lot of knowledge about PCB design and a laboratory for printed circuit board investigations,” says Arjan Warnaar.



"Q.P.I. has demonstrated a significant market share in the Belgium and the Netherlands and did show substantial turnover growth in the Central European countries. Q.P.I. has an outstanding customer support and a high knowledge level of PCB Technology and PCB design. We are confident that with Fineline's size of operations Q.P.I. will enhance its services to the Benelux and the Central European market and provide their customers with outstanding products and service," says Orna Kleinman, president of Fineline Global.