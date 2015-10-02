© pichetw dreamstime.com

Barnes Group acquires Priamus System Technologies

Barnes Group, an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, has acquired privately held Priamus System Technologies, a developer of process control systems for the plastic injection molding industry.

Priamus services plastic injection molders in the medical, automotive, consumer goods, electronics, and packaging markets. The business has approximately 40 employees, is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and has direct sales and service offices in the United States and Germany.



“We are excited about adding Priamus and its exceptional design and applications engineering capabilities to Barnes Group,” said Scott A. Mayo, Senior Vice President of Barnes Group Inc. and President, Barnes Industrial. “We believe the combination of Priamus’ innovative suite of sensor and process control systems and Barnes Group’s portfolio of plastic injection molding solutions will enable us to create something truly unique and expand what’s possible in injection molding."