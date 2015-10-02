© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

New inspection contract for OSI Systems

OSI Systems' security division, Rapiscan Systems, has been selected as a supplier on a 5-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency valued at up to USD 293 million.

Under the contract Rapiscan will provide Medium Energy Cargo and Vehicle Inspection (CVI) Systems. Rapiscan is one of four suppliers selected by CBP for this IDIQ award. The Company also received its first significant delivery order from this IDIQ contract valued at approximately USD 19 million to provide one of the Company’s newest Mobile Detection systems – the Eagle M25 Medium Energy Mobile CVI System.





OSI Systems’ CEO, Deepak Chopra, stated, "We are excited to receive this IDIQ and the first delivery order and look forward to supporting CBP with its mission to secure our borders. Our Eagle CVI systems are available in mobile and fixed configurations and deployed worldwide in a broad array of applications."