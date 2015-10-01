© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Kamstrup partners with Itron on energy metering

As a result of Kamstrup’s strategy to increase flexibility and interoperability within smart metering in Austria, Kamstrup and Itron have developed an alliance centered upon energy metering.

The collaboration will focus specifically on the Austrian market, where Kamstrup will take part on addressing industry requirements to have multiple options for meter suppliers for smart grid projects.



Kamstrup will deliver the RF communication OMNIPOWER smart meter, a component of the OMNIA Suite smart grid platform, which in combination with an Itron OpenWay Riva network communications module will provide IEEE-standards based PLC and RF communications at the same time.



“Openness and interoperability – just as data security and performance – are important to a future-proof smart grid solution. Our smart grid platform OMNIA Suite is designed for seamless integration. It offers high flexibility within the system, and it is easily integrated with other data collection systems. This collaboration, where the OMNIPOWER smart meter will be integrated with Itron’s OpenWay Riva solution, is proof of its interoperability”, says Country Manager in Austria, Wolfgang Haager.