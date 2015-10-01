© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

Efore lowers financial estimate for 2015

Efore Plc lowers its financial estimate for 2015 due to lower than forecasted demand in mainly telecommunication sector during the latter part of the year.

The Company estimates its net sales of financial year 2015 to be EUR 86-92 million and results from operating activities without one-time items to be at break-even level or mildly positive.



Efore's previously estimated net sales to be around EUR 86-96 million for the financial year 2015, and results from operating activities without one-time items to be EUR2-5 million.