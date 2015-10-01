© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Saab signs training & simulation order with the Norwegian army

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation (NDLO) to supply the Norwegian Combat Training Centre with advanced training and simulation systems, plus support.

The order amounts to SEK 141 million and delivery will be from 2016 to 2020.



Saab’s business unit Training and Simulation has supplied the Norwegian Army with training equipment since 2003. This order is a continuation of the existing service contract but also includes an upgrade of the training facility. The Norwegian Army will be the first customer to receive Saab’s new generation sight simulator unit for vehicles.



“NDLO is pleased to continue the good cooperation we have had with Saab for several years. This ensures access to advanced training for the Norwegian Army,” says Brigadier Bjarne Nermo, head of NDLO Land Systems Division.



“We are very happy to continue our long and close cooperation with the Norwegian Army. Together we will expand and improve the current training capabilities at the Norwegian Combat Training Centre,” says Dag Wikören, head of marketing and sales for Saab in Norway.



The Norwegian Combat Training Centre consists of a complete battalion-level training system for soldiers, vehicles, anti-tank weapons along with a exercise control system.