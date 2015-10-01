© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Layoffs awaits at Toshiba?

Toshiba's move to overhaul the company after its recent accounting scandal may lead to the company laying off employees at its home appliances, TV and PC businesses.

Chief Executive Masashi Muromach, told a roundtable of reporters that; the company's accounting problems might have been a factor to some of its businesses have losing its earnings power, and that action needs to be taken in these businesses, according to a Reuters report.