Electronics Production | May 03, 2006
Autoliv receives GM award for electronics
Autoliv Inc., was named as a General Motors Supplier of the Year for its overall business performance in providing GM with world-class parts and services. Autoliv was selected to this elite group for both its airbags and electronic modules.
“We consider Autoliv to be a role model for all suppliers. They are recognized as a GM Supplier of the Year because they exceeded our expectations in 2005," said Bo Andersson, vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Autoliv is one of the best in the world and we thank them for their hard work and commitment to helping make GM vehicles the best in the world.”
The GM Supplier of the Year award began as a global program in 1992. Winners are selected by a global team of executives from purchasing, engineering, manufacturing and logistics who base their decisions on supplier performance in quality, service, technology and price. This year, General Motors honored 85 suppliers for their outstanding performance throughout 2005.
“We are delighted and proud to have been honored by the world's largest vehicle manufacturer with this prestigious award”, said Autoliv's CEO Lars Westerberg. “We see it as an important recognition of our achievements in quality, service, technology and cost savings, and of our contribution to our customers' sales”.
This is the fourth time so far this year that Autoliv receives awards from customers. In January, General Motor honored Autoliv with its Outstanding Performance Award for Autoliv's “performance in quality, cost, launch and delivery, as well as contributions to production and concept vehicles”.
