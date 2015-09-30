© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Cellnovo expands partnership with Flex

Cellnovo Group, a med-tech company that has developed a connected diabetes management system, is expanding its manufacturing partnership with Flex (previously Flextronics), for the production and assembly of Cellnovo disposable insulin cartridges.

The expanded partnership is the continuation of a relationship established in 2013, when Cellnovo partnered with the Flex Medical design team in Milan, working on the design and industrialisation of Cellnovo’s cartridges.



Cellnovo has recently made investments in the partnership, including tooling for cleanroom-moulded components from Flex’s European Centre of Excellence for precision plastics in Zurich. Assembly equipment will be built at Flex’s FDA-registered Centre of Excellence for automation in Althofen, Austria, with assembly lines tailored and sized to meet Cellnovo’s business needs.



Shipments of subassemblies to Cellnovo’s plant in Wales are expected to begin later this year, with finished products in the second quarter of 2016.