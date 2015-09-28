© evertiq

Plexus achieves ISO 14001 certification in Mexico

Plexus Corp's Manufacturing Solutions facility in Guadalajara, Mexico has achieved ISO 14001 certification.

ISO 14001 is a framework for environmental management systems. It is widely adopted to assure customers, employees and other stakeholders that the environmental impact of the company is being consistently measured and improved upon.



Jose Coelho, Vice President of Operations in Latin America, commented, “This achievement is a testament to the passionate, driven employees at Plexus Guadalajara. It is with their hard work and dedication that we have accomplished all of the necessary steps to become an ISO 14001 certified facility. Our employees consistently rise to the challenge to ensure high quality products, lean processes and environmentally friendly practices.”



Angelo Ninivaggi, Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Office, General Counsel and Secretary, commented, “We are very proud of this accomplishment. Plexus has a strong focus on social responsibility, and achieving the ISO 14001 certification for Plexus Guadalajara demonstrates our commitment to the environment and to ensuring our practices are safe and sustainable. Our employees are actively involved in finding new ways to act for the benefit of the regions in which we work and live.”