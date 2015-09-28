© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Leif Thorwaldsson leaves Partnertech

Partnertech President and CEO, Leif Thorwaldsson, leaves the company to take up a position with the Private Equity Group Altor as President & CEO of the ÅLÖ Group. Leif leaves the company at the end of October 2015.

Christer Härkönen, a member of the board of Scanfil will take over as CEO of Partnertech for the duration of the integration phase following Scanfil’s acquisition of PartnerTech.



Christer’s background includes positions such as SvP Supply Chain at Sandvik Mining and Construction in Sweden and Holland, head of the RFID business of UPM Oyj as well as various executive positions in Elcoteq Oyj, Fujitsu ICL and Nokia. Christer assumes his role on October 1st, 2015.



“PartnerTech is a great company and I’m looking forward to heading the operations during the integration between Scanfil and PartnerTech. I am convinced that the merged company will be a significant player on the global EMS market”, says Christer Härkönen, Member of the Board of Scanfil and recently appointed CEO of PartnerTech