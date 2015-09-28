© baloncici dreamstime.com

Boeing opens manufacturing research center in South Carolina

Boeing has opened its research and technology center in South Carolina, which is devoted to current and next-generation technology development.

The 104'000-square-foot Boeing Research & Technology-South Carolina center broke ground in early 2014. the facility will lead the company's research and development efforts in areas of advanced manufacturing with a focus on composite fuselage and propulsion systems production.



"This new research center will help us better meet the needs of our customers by enhancing our ability to provide effective, relevant technology in today's competitive marketplace as we enter our second century of business," said John Tracy, Boeing chief technology officer and senior vice president of Engineering, Operations & Technology.



The center includes lab spaces where scientists and engineers research and develop technologies in advanced production systems; nondestructive evaluation and inspection; production analytics and advanced test systems; structural repair technologies; electromagnetic effects; chemical technology; and composite fabrication and materials. The center also includes two autoclaves, which are used to cure parts made from composite materials; a paint booth with automation capabilities; and a clean room to combine composite layers together.



"Increasing our research and development footprint here demonstrates our continued commitment to the state of South Carolina, and will help Boeing and the region attract, develop and retain the best talent in the industry," said Beverly Wyse, vice president and general manager of Boeing South Carolina.