Scanfil updates its outlook

Scanfil plc’s business has developed better than expected during the third quarter. Especially growth of Partnertech’s sales has been strong and also profitability has developed better than expected.

Due to this Scanfil changes its estimate of turnover and operating profit in 2015, estimating that the turnover will be EUR 360 - 385 million and the operating profit before non-recurring items will amount to EUR 17 - 21 million.



Scanfil’s previous estimate was that its turnover for 2015 will be EUR 350 - 365 million and operating profit before non-recurring items for 2015 was estimated to be EUR 14 - 18 million.