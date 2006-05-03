Exception EMS awarded “Gold Standard”

The CMS experiment at CERN, a laboratory for sub-atomic particle physics based in Switzerland, has bestowed its prestigious Gold Award to UK based Exception EMS.

The recognition comes as a result of Exception EMS' development work on an industry-first printed circuit assembly that is enabling the analysis of vast amounts of data produced by subatomic research at CERN's laboratory in Geneva. It was designed by Oxfordshire-based CCLRC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, which worked closely with Exception EMS' sister company, Exception PCB on the development of the board. It was produced specially for a project at CERN, which is currently undertaking research into several sub-atomic particles including the Higgs boson.



The awards are given each year to a small number of contractors working on the prestigious CMS project. Gold awards are given for outstanding technical achievement in work carried out for the CMS detector.