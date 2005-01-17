Samtec acquires Terabit Cable Systems

Samtec Inc. acquires Terabit Cable Systems. Terabit, based in Wilsonville, Oregon, USA, is an early stage company focused on the design and manufacture of high speed cable and cable assemblies for board-to-board, backplane, and I/O applications.

Terabit has developed a significant set of capabilities aimed at very high bandwidth and low loss cable manufacturing complemented with an array of other advanced capabilities in serving, braiding, ribbonizing, and cabling. Terabit designs and manufactures lead, cadmium, chromium, and halogen free cable products.



“Terabit provides an extraordinary and world class capability in cable and cable assemblies that are a perfect analog to Samtec’s connector and flex circuit capability,” says John Hynes, Advanced Product Sales Manager. Samtec expects Terabit to broaden Samtec’s broad line of existing products in board-to-board and add to Samtec’s emerging focus in high speed and signal integrity products. The majority of Samtec’s recent new product development efforts have been in the high speed arena – high speed differential pair array systems, shielded high speed systems, micro twin-ax and coax high speed cable assemblies, and elevated high speed board-to-board systems.