Teledyne invests in new PCB tooling at Labtech Presteigne Facility

Teledyne Labtech in Presteigne, Wales have just completed the upgrade of their front-end PCB tooling software to Frontline’s Genesis 2000.

The engineering team have completed their comprehensive training program and the new software has bedded down quickly.



The investment in this new tooling capability marks the next step in Teledyne Labtech’s multi-year upgrade program and their CTO, John Priday, said that the new software allowed for quicker and more automated front-end tooling to cope with increasing demand for NPI support and enabled easier communication with customers.