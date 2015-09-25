© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

TUC found to infringe Isola patents

A jury in the US District Court for District of Arizona found that Taiwan Union Technology Corporation (TUC) had directly and indirectly infringed key patents held by Isola Group's subsidiary, Isola USA Corp.

The products found to infringe were TUC’s TU-872 laminate and prepreg products. The jury also unanimously found that Isola’s patents were valid and that TUC’s infringement was willful.



Pursuant to the verdict, the jury awarded Isola damages of USD 11.5 million for lost profits and reasonable royalty damages.



“We are extremely pleased with the jury’s verdict,” stated Jeff McCreary, Isola’s President and CEO. “The jury’s verdict is the culmination of more than three years of litigation by Isola. It reaffirms the strength of our patents and the company’s commitment to protecting and defending our intellectual property.”



The Isola patents at issue in the case were United States Patent Nos. 6,509,414 (“Epoxy Resin, Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer and Co-Crosslinking Agent”) and 8,022,140 (“Copolymer of Styrene and Maleic Anhydride Comprising an Epoxy Resin Composition and A Co-Cross-Linking Agent”).