© creasencesro dreamstime.com

SMC Corporation opens a new US sales office

SMC Corporation of America is expands its sales support with the opening of a new sales office in, Lenexa, Kansas, covering all of Kansas and Western Missouri.

SMC expands its sales territory with a 2'500 square-feet office space for all its Sales and Account Managers. The new office is enhanced with a technical training room fully equipped with pneumatic components and demo panels for customers and sales trainees.