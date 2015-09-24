© kitron

Kitron receives order from Kongsberg

Kitron has, through its subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal, Norway, received an order from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS for military communications equipment.

Some of the equipment to be supplied will be part of an upgrade of the NASAMS air defence system for the Norwegian Armed Forces.



Kitron will supply various communications products, and production will take place at Kitron's factory in Arendal. The contract has a value of NOK 56 million for Kitron, and deliveries will take place in 2016.



Stig-Are Mogstad, executive vice president of Kongsberg Defence Systems, said:"At Kongsberg we are very happy to place yet another major order for the production of tactical communications equipment with Kitron. Some of the products to be supplied will be part of a project for the Norwegian Armed Forces to upgrade the NASAMS air defence system with a new IP-based communications solution. Kongsberg's IP-based communications solutions have already established an international reputation, and this will boost NASAMS technologically and ensure flexibility and interoperability. Kongsberg depends on Norwegian suppliers, and Kitron is a key partner for us. Kitron is a significant contributor to our world-class products through its expertise in test development, manufacturing and assembly."