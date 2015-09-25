© saniphoto dreamstime.com

SolarWorld AG receives large-scale order in the United States

SolarWorld Americas Inc., a subsidiary of SolarWorld AG in the United States, has received an order to supply solar power modules with a capacity of 65 megawatts to Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Co.

The contract is expected to be fulfilled in 2016.



The high-efficiency, 72-cell solar modules Sunmodule XL Mono will be used in a solar farm in the U.S. state of Oregon.



Dr.-Ing. E. h. Frank Asbeck, CEO of SolarWorld AG: "We are delighted to receive this order, which is the largest single contract in the United States so far. The solar market is growing and becoming more and more a quality market. Our customers expect a maximum of quality, performance and longevity. That's what SolarWorld stands for - in the United States and worldwide."