Nokia: France will play a big role

In its discussions with the French Government, Nokia has confirmed that France will play a leading role in the combined entity's R&D operations.

Nokia will build on the strong competencies in the country within key technology areas, on the existing presence of Alcatel-Lucent and its engagement in the technology ecosystem in France.



Nokia intends to leverage Alcatel-Lucent's existing capabilities in R&D and its talent base through technology centers located in France that will focus on 5G and Small Cells, Cyber-security and privacy, Bell Labs, Wireless Transmission, Optical transmission, and IP platforms.



The company will invest further in the digital innovation ecosystem in France following the completion of the transaction, primarily through the establishment of a long-term investment fund in the range of EUR 100 million. This fund will mainly target the Internet of Things, cyber-security and software platform enablers for next generation networks.



R&D capacity is planned to be increased from 2'000 to 2'500 employees over the next three years, including the recruitment of at least 300 new graduates. The R&D employment level will be maintained for a period of at least four years after completion of the proposed transaction.



Following the completion of the transaction, Nokia, which will remain headquartered in Finland, but intends to leverage the combined strengths of the companies' business locations and R&D centers in other countries, including Finland, Germany, the United States and China.