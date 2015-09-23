© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Inventec to take care of Xiaomi's first laptop

Taiwanese ODM Inventec is reportedly working with Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone maker, as the company is getting ready to enter the laptop market.

The upcoming Xiaomi laptop is expected to see the light of day and start shipping in either the first or second quarter of 2016, according to a report in the Taipei Times.



Richard Lee, Inventec Chairman, has confirmed the information according to the paper. The new Xiaomi laptop has been jointly developed with Inventec's handset subsidiary, Inventec Appliance Corp, the report continues.