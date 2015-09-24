© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Inventec to build new office in Shanghai

The ODM is tearing down an idle factory in Shanghai, once done Inventec will costruct two new 18-story commercial/office buildings.

The company has scheduled the completion of the new buildings for 2018. Inventec will reserve one of the buildings for its own use, and either sell or rent out the other one, according to a report in DigiTimes.