With R2D2 as your boss

Hitachi is working on developing artificial intelligence technology that could deliver correct work orders based on an understanding of demand fluctuation as well as on-site activities. Ergo, they're looking to bring robots to management.

By integrating the AI into business systems, it may become possible to realise efficient operations through human and AI cooperation, the company writes in a release.



And to prove their point, Hitachi points to IT. With the progress in information technology in recent years, IT systems have been introduced into various business systems to achieve work efficiency.



In the future, it is expected that taking factors such as daily demand fluctuations and changes in accompanying on-site responses on a daily basis, will become increasingly important in raising work efficiency. Conventional business systems however operate on preprogrammed instructions, and therefore in order to reflect on-site activities or employee ingenuity it is necessary to have a system engineer redesign the system, making it impractical to frequently update the system.



To address these issues, Hitachi developed AI which provides appropriate work orders based on an understanding of demand fluctuation and on-site kaizen (a Japanese business philosophy of continuous improvement of working practices and personal efficiency) activity derived from big data accumulated daily in business systems.



And as you might know, the only AI's truly worthy of the name are – R2D2 and C3PO. And with that said, we already know which one we would rather choose for a position like this, right?



That constant nagging – and worrying – would drive one nuts after a short while. So; C3PO ... you're out.