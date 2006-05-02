BenQ sells Danish R&D centre to Motorola

BenQ Mobile continues to restructuring its European operations. American Mobile Company Motorola has acquired a radio system research and development centre based in Aalborg, Denmark from BenQ.

The centre has 250 employees. Those will become a product development team in Motorola's Mobile Devices business. The acquisition is set to enhance Motorola's capabilities in mobile phone development, antenna technology and software application development.



The facility has chambers for antenna, acoustical and radio frequency measurement. The facility also has environmental laboratories and mechanical measuring facilities.



BenQ Mobile recently announced that it will centralise its development activities in Munich and Kamp-Lintfort/Northrhine-Westphalia and to relocate its R&D staff from Ulm to Munich.