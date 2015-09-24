© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Smiths Detection wins major x-ray scanners contract

Smiths Detection has won a USD 5.4 million contract to supply the Rio de Janeiro state prison authorities with B-SCAN dual-view systems which detect contraband and threat objects concealed internally or externally on the body.

The X-ray scanners, ordered by the Secretaria de Estado de Administração Penitenciária (SEAP), are primarily designed to reveal objects such as drugs, explosives, weapons, and mobile phones hidden in body cavities.



The systems, which use low-dosage X-rays, will be installed in correctional facilities across Rio de Janeiro state, more than half being deployed at the huge Gericino prison complex.



Danilo Dias, Managing Director of Smiths Detection Brazil, said: “We supply B-SCAN to many airports, customs checkpoints and high-security settings, such as prisons, around the world. They are particularly suitable for use in penitentiaries where they help provide a far safer environment for staff and inmates. The scanners also speed up the entire process, showing a high-definition image in only one scan.”