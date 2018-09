SEMI: worldwide bookings in August 2015 was $1.67 billion

© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.67 billion in orders worldwide in August 2015 (three-month average basis) and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06, according to the August EMDS Book-to-Bill Report published by SEMI.

A book-to-bill of 1.06 means that USD 106 worth of orders were received for every USD 100 of product billed for the month.SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide bookings in August 2015 was USD 1.67 billion. The bookings figure is 5.0 percent higher than the final July 2015 level of USD 1.59 billion, and is 23.8 percent higher than the August 2014 order level of USD 1.35 billion.The three-month average of worldwide billings in August 2015 was USD 1.58 billion. The billings figure is 1.3 percent higher than the final July 2015 level of USD 1.56 billion, and is 21.9 percent higher than the August 2014 billings level of USD 1.29 billion."Given the trends through the year so far, the book-to-bill ratio stayed above parity on a three-month average basis,” said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI. “An adjustment in the trends is anticipated for the rest of the year due to the near-term economic outlook and lower demand for electronics in some sectors.”The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers.-----For more information visit SEMI.org