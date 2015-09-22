© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

America II signs distribution agreement with Orion Fans

America II Electronics has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with Orion Fans, a designer and manufacturer of thermal management products for the automotive, industrial, medical, white goods, telecommunications, and IT industries.

“We’re truly excited to be working with Orion Fans,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “America II is strategically focused on adding the very best products to our line card, and Orion Fans is a leading manufacturer of cooling solutions for high-performance applications. Their extensive line of fans, blowers and accessories will complement our other product offerings and provide great value to our customers around the world.”



“As a leader in component distribution for a wide range of OEM and EMS customers around the world, America II is an important part of our global supply chain,” said John Knight, president at Orion Fans. “Adding America II as a franchised stocking distributor will be positive for both of our organizations. America II will open up new market areas for us that are underserved in addition to our other established business by offering fast response, short lead times and better inventory management programs that result in lower inventory carrying costs for OEMs. America II will also benefit from our broad line of fans and accessory products giving them another arrow in their quiver of outstanding product offerings.”



Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to Orion Fans’ complete line of AC and DC fans, blowers, fan trays, filter fan kits, air flow monitors, and fan accessories.