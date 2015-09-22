© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Hallmark Circuits gets a new name

Hallmark Circuits, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somacis SpA, has changed its name into Somacis Inc.

After the acquisition in 2012, Somacis has invested in equipment, facility and most importantly additional personnel, in order to expand the capabilities and capacity for the increasing customer requirements. And now, it was time for a new name.