© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Orbital ATK receives contract from NASA

Orbital ATK has been awarded a Research and Technologies for Aerospace Propulsion Systems 2 (RTAPS2) contract by NASA to provide advanced space propulsion system technologies.

NASA developed the RTAPS2 contract as part of aerospace research activities at the agency’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio.



RTAPS2 makes it possible for qualified industry partners to develop, demonstrate and verify advanced propulsion system technologies as part of NASA’s aerospace research programs. Research and development efforts in these technologies aim to address a wide variety of propulsion issues for subsonic, supersonic, hypersonic and rotorcraft transportation vehicles, as well as addressing issues pertaining to aviation safety and space exploration missions. The contract was awarded to Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orbital ATK.



“This effort reflects our continued commitment to be a key partner in NASA’s pioneering space endeavors,” said Mike Kahn, President of Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group. “Orbital ATK has a rich history as a technology partner, and we are continuing to develop advanced solutions in space access and hypersonics propulsion.”