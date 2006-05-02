Spoerle Electronic changed name

The holding company of the largest distributor of electronic components in Central Europe, Spoerle Electronic GmbH, has a new name.

The group of companies is now registered with the Commercial Registry under the name “Arrow Central Europe GmbH“. This step is a move taken within the Arrow Group to create a more open and transparent internal structure.



The name is new, but everything else remains the same!“ reassures Heinz-Walter Wiegand, General Manager of Arrow Central Europe GmbH. „SPOERLE, now as a division of Arrow Central Europe, has, for 39 years, stood for competence and know-how in the electronics processing industry in Germany and played a leading role in building and shaping distribition to become the business it is today.“



For the distributor`s customers and franchise partners however, very little will change. All current contracts and agreements remain valid and the company`s registration and VAT identification numbers and all other financially relevant registrations and information remain the same as before. The delivery and visiting addresses also remain unchanged. „The only thing that changes along with the name, is the designation of the legal entity. „SPOERLE“ the brand lives on,“ explains Wiegand.



In order to reflect the new form of organisation visually, the company logo has been altered slightly. Under the name SPOERLE now, instead of „An Arrow Company“ is a new text, „A Division of Arrow“, creating the new company emblem. In terms of the SPOERLE corporate design, the colours green and yellow also remain unchanged.



The business activities of Arrow Central Europe GmbH include around 1400 employees at 26 branches in 14 Central and Eastern European countries. The headquarters of this company, which was founded in 1967, is Dreieich near Frankfurt am Main. Other companies of Arrow Central Europe GmbH, in addition to the division ‚SPOERLE', are the Sasco Holz GmbH, Proelectron Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Microtronica, Handelsgesellschaft für Components, Geräte und Systeme mbH, Integra GmbH, Unielectronic GmbH and DLC GmbH.