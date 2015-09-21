© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Kitron signs long-term supply agreement with Northrop Grumman

Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has signed a long-term agreement with Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE: NOC] to supply subassembly electronic modules for F-35 Lightning II aircraft avionics.

The agreement is effective through 30 June 2036 (30 years) and includes rights for future extensions.



"This Agreement affirms Kitron's position with Northrop Grumman as an important partner and supplier of complex electronic modules and technical services like test development, as well as a source for repair of avionics for the Joint Strike Fighter", said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of Kitron AS.



Northrop Grumman's integrated CNI suite provides F-35 pilots with the capability of more than 27 avionics functions including voice and data communication. The CNI design uses advanced software-defined radio technology that allows the simultaneous operation of multiple critical functions while greatly reducing size, weight and power demands on the advanced fighter aircraft.



For more than a decade, the United States, Norway and seven other partner nations have invested in developing this 5th generation, international, multirole fighter that the Norwegian Ministry of Defence has said will be "one of the core capabilities of our future defence structure, representing a significant increase in our combat capabilities." In addition to the nine partners, three countries have agreed to procure F-35 aircraft through the Foreign Military Sales process.



The first F-35A Lightning II for Norway is scheduled for delivery tomorrow, September 22, 2015.