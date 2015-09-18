© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Terma and BAE Systems sign MoA for work on F-35

Danish Terma Aerostructures A/S and BAE Systems have signed a memorandum of agreement under which Terma has been selected to continue to manufacture subassemblies, components and parts for the F-35 Lightning II empennage.

Terma has been selected to supply elements of the horizontal tails for all three F-35 variants, as well as vertical tail components for the F-35A – the conventional take-off and landing variant. The contract has the potential to run to 2038.



The MOA, which could potentially be worth up to USD 250 million to Terma, reflects the F-35 Joint Program Office’s (JPO) overall current aircraft delivery schedule which extends for over 20 years.



“We are delighted to sign this agreement with Terma. We have been working together with Terma for over 10 years and have developed a strong relationship which is delivering real benefits to both companies and the F-35 program,” said Paul Burns, F-35 Global Procurement & Supply Chain Director, for BAE Systems. “It is through agreements such as this, with organizations like Terma that will help BAE Systems meet our ‘Blueprint for Affordability’ commitments on the program.”



“This MOA demonstrates the trust we have developed with BAE Systems. It is strong evidence of Terma’s present and future position on the F-35 program and it shows how collaboration can benefit Terma, Danish Industry and the F-35 program as a whole. Terma has established a solid and reliable technology base for our future involvement in the program. At present, Terma is preparing for further investment in technology and production facilities,” Terma President and Chief Executive Officer, Jens Maaløe.



Danish TV2 OJ reports that with this contract Terma expects to employ at least 150 extra workers for the next three to five years.