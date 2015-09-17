© thomaspajot dreamstime.com

CybAero has gained a major shareholder

Swedish unmanned helicopter company CybAero has gained a new shareholder. Subversive Capital, a US fund, has acquired the remainder of California-based AeroVironment's CybAero holding.

"We are delighted that Subversive Capital decided to become a major shareholder of CybAero and we look forward to working closely with them," said CybAero CEO Mikael Hult. "We also remain committed to our partnership with AeroVironment. "



Subversive Capital's General Partner, Michael Auerbach, said, "CybAero's product line APID ONE is a game-changing remote-piloted aircraft that fills a vacuum for commercially viable systems. We see this technology as a major disruptor to industries such as agriculture, pollution control, and maritime security monitoring, as well as a delivery system for humanitarian aid."



Subversive Capital invests primarily in industries that require navigating complex political environments and regulatory regimes.