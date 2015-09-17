© leifstiller dreamstime.com

SMD-TEC to represent Viscom in Benelux

Effective immediately, Viscom AG is being promoted in Benelux by the new representative SMD-TEC.

General manager Tom Van Tongelen has rebuilt SMD-TEC from the former Benelux subsidiary of Essemtec into an independent sales and service company, thus facilitating the sales partnership with Viscom.



"With Tom Van Tongelen, we have a very experienced partner who has been at home in electronics manufacturing for many years. We are happy about the future collaboration and wish SMD-TEC all the best, and great success," said Olesja Münch, who is responsible for Benelux customers at Viscom.



SMD-TEC is located in Aarschot, Belgium. The company is taking on sales of the entire Viscom product range, from SPI, AXI and AOI systems through automatic X-ray inspection, up to manual X-ray inspection and wire-bond inspection. SMD-TEC is broadly positioned and in addition to the Viscom products offers printers, board handling, pick & place systems, soldering systems, SMT material and much more.