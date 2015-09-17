© vladek dreamstime.com

Saab signs maritime mine countermeasures contract with BAE

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with BAE Systems for the design and development of the new Multi-Shot Mine Neutralisation System (MuMNS).

In March this year Thales France won the contract for the French and UK’s collaborative Maritime Mine Countermeasures (MMCM) project. As part of that project, over the last 18 months, Saab has been working with BAE Systems to design a new mine disposal system.



The two companies have now signed a contract for Saab to finalise the design and development of its new Multi-Shot Mine Neutralisation System (MuMNS), based on a new Saab remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), as part of the overall capability.



“This is the culmination of some great collaborative efforts between Saab and a number of other companies, including Thales and BAE Systems. It is positive that we are now part of such a challenging collaborative project that will reinforce Saab’s position at the forefront of MCM system development,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



MuMNS will be the neutralisation solution for the whole MMCM system and will operate remotely from the unmanned surface vessel (USV), another component of the overall solution.