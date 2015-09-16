© andreypopov dreamstime.com

EMEA Electro Solutions takes on Viscom's sales in Spain and Portugal

EMEA Electro Solutions, headquartered in Barcelona, is taking over Viscom representation in Spain and Portugal.

The company is taking on sales of the entire Viscom product range, from SPI and AOI systems, through automatic X-ray inspection, to wire bond inspection and manual X-ray inspection.



José Luis Pardo, CEO of EMEA: "According to our experience, Viscom is the leading supplier of inspection systems. No other distributor has such a strong team, such high-performance systems and such a comprehensive product range. Our customers place high value on the all-around solid consultation during the selection process and also after the purchase, and on the exceptionally good support from Viscom – and we do as well. Therefore I am delighted to continue working together with Viscom."



Torsten Pelzer, Vice President of International Sales at Viscom, confirms: "With EMEA, we guarantee continuity and can carry our excellent and trusting cooperation of the last few years forward. We wish José Luis Pardo all success with his new company as well."