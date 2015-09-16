© gleighly dreamstime.com

Ericsson planning new investment in Turkey

Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, is planning to build a new factory for the production of 4,5G.

The new facility will reportedly be located in Turkey, according to Swedish paper Dagens Industri, citing local newspaper Milliyet. Ericsson is now awaiting approval by local authorities.



"We plan to establish a factory with 100 percent equity from Ericsson," said Ziya Erdem, head of Ericsson Turkey, according to DI – without mentioning the size of the investment.