Omron to acquire US based Adept Technology

Omron Corporation and Adept Technology, a provider of intelligent robots, autonomous mobile robot solutions and services, have entered into an agreement whereby Omron will acquire Adept.

Omron plans to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Adept common stock through an all cash tender offer followed by a second-step merger. Omron will offer Adept investors USD 13.00 per share of Adept common stock, this values Adept at approximately USD 200 million.



The tender offer is expected to commence on or about September 23, 2015, and the transaction is expected to close on or about October 22, 2015.



Commenting on the acquisition, Yutaka Miyanaga, Omron Industrial Automation Business Company President, said, “We are delighted Adept Technology, a world leader in robotics, has agreed to join Omron. This acquisition is part of our strategy to enhance our automation technology and position us for long term growth. Robotics will elevate our offering of advanced automation.”



Rob Cain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adept, added, “We are excited about the opportunity to join Omron, a global leader in automation. Together, our products will offer new innovative solutions to customers all around the globe.”



Following the transaction, Rob Cain will continue to lead Adept and will report to Nigel Blakeway, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Omron Management Center of America, Inc., Omron’s wholly owned United States subsidiary.