© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Another round of layoffs awaits at HP Enterprise

HP is splitting up into two standalone companies later this year, and with that comes a new strategy. However, on the enterprise business side – which will be handled by Hewlett Packard Enterprise – layoff awaits.

25'000 – 30'000 employees will have to leave the company, primarily associated with the enterprise services transformation.



"These restructuring activities will enable a more competitive, sustainable cost structure for the new Hewlett Packard Enterprise," said Whitman. "We've done a significant amount of work over the past few years to take costs out and simplify processes and these final actions will eliminate the need for any future corporate restructuring."



With these meassures, the company aims to deliver USD 2.7 billion in ongoing annual cost reductions both associated with the separation and specific to the Enterprise Services business. This will result in a GAAP-only charge of approximately USD2.7 billion, beginning in the fourth quarter fiscal 2015.



These additional layoffs comes on top of the previously announced layoff of 55'000 employees.