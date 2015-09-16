© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Swedish Hanza grows in Poland

The Polish branch of Swedish EMS provider is growing steadily in Poland, and now the company is investing in new equipment and increasing its headcount.

At the end of 2014, the Hanza facility in Brzeg Dolny, near Wrocław, employed some 80 people, now the company will add another 30 new staff members.



The Polish unit has also invested in new pick-and-place machinery – more precisely the Siplace D2. But the company has plans on adding and exchanging some other equipment.



“We plan to exchange stencil printer during next few months. Furthermore we plan on investing in x-ray inspection and reflow-oven replacement. We need to follow our customers demand for higher production standards as well as expand the capabilities offered by our unit.”