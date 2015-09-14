© evertiq

Nokia - Alcatel-Lucent deal obtains American 'Ok'

Nokia has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for its proposed acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.

With the conclusion of the CFIUS process and the previously announced antitrust clearance by the U.S. Department of Justice, the companies have received the required regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction in the United States.



Both companies will continue to work closely with the few remaining antitrust authorities in the relevant jurisdictions to conclude their regulatory reviews as quickly as possible. The proposed transaction remains subject to approval by Nokia shareholders, Nokia holding over 50.00% of the share capital of Alcatel-Lucent on a fully diluted basis upon completion of the public exchange offer. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2016.