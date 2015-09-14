© pichetw dreamstime.com

CiS Electronic acquires BMB Kabeltechnik

The acquisition of BMB Kabeltechnik GmbH continues the 'iSpeed' strategy of the CiS Group to advance within mass production for the automotive industry and for industries with large production quantities.

In summer of 2014, CiS founded the subsidiary CiS Automotive SRL in Axente Sever (north of Sibiu) to expand into the market segment "Automotive", Additional production capacity was added, as well as additional jobs in the region. As of the end of August 2015, operational management of BMB in Romania was handled by a CiS competence team. Ralf Kühn was appointed to CEO.