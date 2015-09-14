© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Organisational changes at United Technologies

United Technologies aims to better serve its customers by operating Otis Elevator and UTC Climate, Controls & Security as stand-alone businesses.

Philippe Delpech will become President of Otis, and Robert J. McDonough will become President of CCS, which includes such brands as Carrier, Transicold, Kidde, Chubb and Edwards.



These appointments are effective immediately and both executives will report directly to UTC President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes.



"As the world's largest supplier of commercial building systems, UTC has tremendous growth opportunities driven by global urbanization and an expanding middle class," Hayes said. "By creating clear lines of authority and accountability, this new organizational structure better positions Otis and CCS to capitalize on these opportunities with our innovative, energy-efficient products.



"As we refocus on the growth platforms of our business, this further evolution of our commercial organization will sharpen our focus on the distinct needs of Otis, CCS and our iconic brands, while retaining the revenue and cost synergies achieved through UTC Building & Industrial Systems," he added.