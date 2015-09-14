© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

AWS Electronics updates with new software investment

UK-based EMS provider, AWS Electronics, has invested in a new tools to provide seamless integration between quoting, ERP and Manufacturing process data preparation.

The BOM Connector software, provided by Router Solutions of Germany, is a big part of AWS’ ongoing strategic investment program, linking recent investments in ERP (Infor Visual 8 Multi Site) and Process Preparation software (Valor).



BOM Connector applies intelligence to customers’ BOM handling, linking parts and multiple approvals to ERP part numbers, resulting in a reduction in quote times where customers use common internal part libraries. It also generates RFQs and reads them back into the costings process, taking into consideration AWS’s quality requirements as well as a pricing based model. As a key part of its operation, BOM Connector compares the BOM and CAD data, highlighting any inconsistencies such as quantity or footprint errors.



Comments AWS’ Group Technical Director, Robert Lackey: “After a quote is won, BOM Connector then exports the cleansed data into Visual, our ERP System, and into Valor, our Engineering system, which further reduces cycle time and resource requirement between order and delivery.”