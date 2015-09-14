© escatec

Escatec opens new factory in Malaysia

Escatec has opened its new factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. It has been designed to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) standard for manufacturing consumer food and drink preparation products.

After three months of full operation, the facility will be independently audited for BRC compliance. The BRC compliance, compared to a standard EMS facility, include high levels of hygiene in the facility by staff and full record keeping of the location of and regular checking of brittle plastic, glass items such as bulbs and sharp tools, snap knives and so on.



Joseph Neo, the Plant Manager for this new facility, added, "We have spent the past few months perfecting the manufacturing processes to remove potential problems. Our team is also actively involved in solving technical design issues together with Escatec Switzerland, the customers and the product design houses.”



The 4'274 square metre (46'000 square feet) Escatec Industries facility is located close to the company's existing facility and has the capability of producing up to 500'000 products a year. Daniel Moersdorf is the General Manager of both facilities. The new facotry is expected to create some 300 new jobs in the region.



"This is a major investment for Escatec," said Markus Walther, Escatec's CEO, "and reflects our on-going commitment of investing to provide customers with the latest, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. This new facility is focussed on manufacturing domestic beverage brewing machines, which is a growing area of specialisation for us."