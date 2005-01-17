Stronger Taiwan dollar threatens pcb profitability

The stronger New Taiwan dollar has negative effect on the profitability of the local electronics manufacturers of computer-related products.

In just the last quarter the New Taiwan Dollar appreciated about six percent to NT$31.917. For the local manufacturers the rising foreign exchange losses could be a problem. The investors are a bit worried but SinoPac Securites Corp’s analyst Yang Ja-lin believes that the impact will be short-term.

