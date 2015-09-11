© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Dell starts new strategy - investing $125 billion in China

Dell's new “In China, for China” 4.0 strategy announced by CEO Michael Dell aims to further integrate Dell’s future development planning into Chinese economic development, as well as Chinese policies.

The new 4.0 strategy includes; an investment of more than USD 125 billion in China over the next five years, contributing approximately USD 175 billion to imports and exports, sustaining more than one million jobs through the ecosystem and demonstrating Dell’s long-term commitment to China.



Dell Ventures, the company’s corporate VC arm, is entering the Chinese market, propelling the strategy of “massive entrepreneurship and innovation by all,” which is the new engine for the economic development in China, which aims to give support to the entrepreneurship and innovation of Chinese enterprises.



Dell will also continue to expand and enhance its research and development team in China in further developing a research and development center for end-to-end solutions, which is specifically aimed to serve the Chinese market.



Dell will collaborate with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in establishing the “Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Computing Joint-Lab.”



Mr. Dell and Jun Lei, Chairman of Kingsoft Corporation, jointly launched a comprehensive partnership agreement between Dell and Kingsoft Cloud. Dell will further enhance its cooperation with local partners in the fields of big data and cloud, fully supporting and embracing the China “Internet+” national strategy.